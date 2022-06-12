National Bankshares Initiates Coverage on AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

Stock analysts at National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 164.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.38. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.