Multiplier Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,547.74 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Multiplier has a market cap of $6,547.74 and approximately $29.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00031228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00411047 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

