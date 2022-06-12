MovieBloc Hits 24-Hour Volume of $118.79 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $46.98 million and approximately $118.79 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

