MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $345.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.38.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $268.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.90. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.