MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches Market Cap of $52.04 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $52.04 million and $32.85 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00354941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00455080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

MOBOX Coin Trading

