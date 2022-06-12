Mizuho Raises WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $107.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.