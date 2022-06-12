MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE MIXT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,890,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,162 and have sold 119,452 shares valued at $58,531. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

