MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $2.47 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $26.80 million and approximately $271.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00009121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00174913 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003886 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.25 or 0.00373633 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,843,327 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

