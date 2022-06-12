MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

