MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,786,000 after buying an additional 96,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.04. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

