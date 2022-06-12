MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,825 shares of company stock worth $5,000,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.74 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

