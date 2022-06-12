MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IUSG opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

