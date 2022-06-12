MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $14,317,738 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

