MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

Shares of GS stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.85 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

