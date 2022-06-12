MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 85,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

