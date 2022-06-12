Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,854 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $336,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

