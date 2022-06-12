MIB Coin (MIB) Price Up 19.2% This Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $211,050.65 and approximately $24.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00036831 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 439,809,362 coins and its circulating supply is 162,507,434 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

