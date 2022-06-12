MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 49,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
