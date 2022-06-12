MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 49,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

