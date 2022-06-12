Mettalex (MTLX) Price Hits $0.17

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mettalex has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Mettalex has a total market cap of $189,844.11 and approximately $89,541.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00354203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

