Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 527 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $196.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

