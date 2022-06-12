Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,534 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $273.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.38.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

