Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.