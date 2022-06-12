Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,115 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,399 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

