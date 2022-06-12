Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,780 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

