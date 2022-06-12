Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 16,161 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX opened at $40.21 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

