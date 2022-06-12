MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.85 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

