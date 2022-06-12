Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,523.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00173983 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003898 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00353875 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.