MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEGEF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

