McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

