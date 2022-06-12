MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

