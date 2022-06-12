MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $54,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $5,621,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $5,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.82.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Camping World Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.