Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $186.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

