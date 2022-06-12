Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

