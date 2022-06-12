Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,668,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

