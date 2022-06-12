Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,266 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $167.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $155.39 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.83.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

