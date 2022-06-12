MASQ Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $44,900.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00338415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00430767 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

