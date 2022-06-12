MakiSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,388.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $373,994.37 and approximately $123,388.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

