Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

MDI stock opened at C$11.64 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96.

In related news, insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total value of C$812,616.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,860,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$111,461,020.61. Also, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at C$7,968. Insiders have sold 106,200 shares of company stock worth $1,320,239 in the last 90 days.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

