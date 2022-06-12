Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
MDI stock opened at C$11.64 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96.
About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.
Featured Articles
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.