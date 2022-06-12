Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEQYF opened at 88.26 on Friday. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of 86.19 and a 1 year high of 116.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of 94.37.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

