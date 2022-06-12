Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
OTCMKTS MEQYF opened at 88.26 on Friday. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of 86.19 and a 1 year high of 116.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of 94.37.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mainstreet Equity (MEQYF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.