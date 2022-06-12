Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion. Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,108,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,712,819. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.83.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

