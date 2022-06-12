Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.50). 129,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 191,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Aleen Gulvanessian purchased 7,638 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,929.40 ($12,442.86). Also, insider Ivor Gray sold 29,860 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £35,234.80 ($44,153.88).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

