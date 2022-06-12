Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in May

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LZRFY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,297. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.0229 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

