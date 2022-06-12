Litentry (LIT) Hits Market Cap of $32.96 Million

Litentry (LIT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Litentry has a market cap of $32.96 million and $143.58 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,441.95 or 1.00000508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

