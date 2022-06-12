Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.50 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $49.67 or 0.00180319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $785.78 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019928 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,487,481 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.