Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Linamar stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321. Linamar has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

