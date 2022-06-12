Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $154,947.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $154,947.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00184392 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

