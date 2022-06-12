Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $145,426.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00183749 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005822 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

