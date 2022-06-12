Lido DAO Token Market Capitalization Tops $289.64 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00342928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00034210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.62 or 0.00440466 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

