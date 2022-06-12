Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PEP stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

