Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,081,000 after acquiring an additional 175,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.90 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

